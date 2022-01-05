HANCOCK, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have launched an investigation following the death of a snowmobiler at a mountain resort in Massachusetts on Tuesday.

State police detectives responding to a report of a collision between a snow groomer and a snowmobile at the Jiminy Peak Mountain Resort in Hancock around 11 a.m. found a woman suffering from life-threatening injuries according to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office.

Emergency crews attempted to revive Kimberlee Francoeur, 30, of Lanesborough, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told detectives that Francoeur was working as a snowmaker and the snowmobile she was operating was stopped on the mountain when the operator of the snow groomer backed into the vehicle, the DA’s office said.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is working to determine Francoeur’s cause and manner of death.

