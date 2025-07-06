BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - State troopers assigned to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office are investigating the death of an individual in custody at the Brookline police station on Saturday, officials said.

The 40-year-old woman, whose name has not been released, was found breathing but unresponsive at about 2:30 p.m. Officers tried to resuscitate the woman before she was taken to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead just before 3:30 p.m.

There were no obvious signs of trauma to her body, which was taken by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy to determine cause and manner of death. The incident remains under investigation.

