MARSHFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a double homicide involving a man and woman in Marshfield, according to Plymouth District Attorney Tim Cruz.

Investigators say it does not appear to be a random act of violence.

Multiple local and state cruisers were seen parked in a neighborhood on Gotham Hill Drive early Wednesday morning. Several officers were also seen walking around with flashlights.

Police appeared to be focusing on one residence in particular, going up and down the driveway.

Massachusetts State Police and Marshfield Police are investigating the double homicide of a man and a woman. The investigation is active and ongoing at this time. Preliminarily, this does not appear to be a random act of violence. — DA Tim Cruz (@PlymouthCtyDAO) November 30, 2022

MSP and Marshfield Police are investigating the double homicide of a man and a woman. The investigation is active and ongoing at this time. Preliminarily, this does not appear to be a random act of violence. 10:00am press conference at MPD with the Chief and DA — Marshfield Police Department (@Marshfield_PD) November 30, 2022

The street is blocked off at both sides of Gotham Hill Drive.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)