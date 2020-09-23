Authorities investigating double shooting in Worcester

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a brazen daylight shooting in Worcester on Wednesday.

Officers responding to a reported shooting on Henchman Street shortly after 1:30 p.m. found two 21-year-old men suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to a release issued by Worcester police.

Both were transported to a hospital and officers said they are expected to survive.

A loaded handgun on the road.

No further information has been released.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact police at 508-799-8651.

