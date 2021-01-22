BOSTON (WHDH) - Authorities launched an investigation after several dumpsters went up in flames in Boston’s Fenway-Kenmore neighborhood early Friday morning.

Firefighters responded to four dumpster fires between 4:30 and 6:30 a.m. in the area, according to the Boston Fire Department.

The Fire Investigation Division is looking into them as intentional.

Boston police say there were no reported injuries.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)