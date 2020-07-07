Authorities investigating Fall River shots fired incident that sent 2 to hospital

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after two people were taken to the hospital in Fall River Tuesday night.

Officers responding to reports of a shooting on Mulberry Street near Kennedy Park around 9:30 p.m. transported two victims to a hospital. The severity of their injuries is unknown at this time however, they are said to be in stable condition.

Authorities blocked off two sections of the neighborhood as they searched for evidence.

At the scene of a reported shooting near Kennedy Park in Fall River. Police tell me 2 ppl were transported to the hospital in unknown condition. Nobody is in custody but police are interviewing several persons of interest. @7News pic.twitter.com/A3y2i7ba1S — Justin Bourke (@JBourkeOn7) July 8, 2020

Two cars in the area were heavily damaged though so far, it is unclear what if any involvement they have in the shooting.

Police have not taken anyone into custody yet. They are on scene interviewing persons of interest.

No additional information was immediately released.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

