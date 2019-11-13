Authorities investigating fatal car crash in Fairhaven

FAIRHAVEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a fatal car crash in Fairhaven.

Officers responded to the area of 475 Bridge St. for a report of a serious motor vehicle crash around 5 p.m.

Drivers are being urged to seek alternate routes while investigators work to determine the cause of the crash.

The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office is also investigating.

No further information has been released.

