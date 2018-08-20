Authorities investigating fatal crash in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman has died following a rollover crash Monday night in Chicopee, police say.

Officers responding to reports of a crash about 6:05 p.m. on Route 391 North found a 2004 Volvo S80 crashed into the guardrail and a 2001 Ford pickup truck off the side of the road and rolled on its side, according to a press release issued Monday by the Massachusetts State Police Department.

A preliminary investigation indicated that the Volvo was traveling on Route 391 North when, for reasons still under investigation, the operator lost control of the vehicle, causing it to strike a Ford pickup truck. The Volvo then went to the left side of the road and crashed into the guardrail. The Ford went off the right side of the road and rolled over.

The passenger in the Volvo, a 32-year-old Poland, Maine woman, was transported to Bay State Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Volvo, a 31-year-old male from Westfield, was transported to Bay State Medical Center with minor injuries.

The driver of the Ford, a 31-year-old male from West Springfield, was transported to Bay State Medical Center with minor injuries.

The cause of this crash remains under investigation.

