Authorities investigating fatal crash in Erving

ERVING, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating a crash in Erving on Saturday that left one man dead.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a two-car crash on Route 63 around 6:45 a.m. found a 68-year-old man dead, according to a spokesperson for Northwestern District Attorney David E, Sullivan’s office.

A 19-year-old man, whose name was not released, is in custody and facing charges in connection with the incident.

Erving Police, Massachusetts State Police assigned to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office and the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section are investigating.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest developments.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)