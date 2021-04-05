LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities launched an investigation into a fatal crash in Lowell Monday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a reported crash learned that a white Dodge traveling inbound in the area of Gorham Street and the Lowell Connector allegedly crashed into a brick wall, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office and the Lowell Police Department.

The driver, a 42-year-old man, was transported to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

His name has not been released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

