Authorities investigating fatal crash in Sharon

SHARON, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman has died after a single-car crash in Sharon Friday, police say.

Officers responding to the southbound side of Interstate 95 near exit 8 around 3:30 a.m. found a woman inside her vehicle after it struck a guardrail, according to a press release from Massachusetts State Police.

Stephanie Boaventura, 22, of Milford, was transported to Sturdy Memorial Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Two lanes of Route 95 southbound were closed for four hours after the crash.

An investigation is ongoing.

