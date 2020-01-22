Authorities investigating fatal crash near Braintree High School

BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a fatal crash that shut down a busy street near Braintree High School on Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash on Granite Street around 4:30 a.m. found a mangled pickup truck in the road and a second smashed-up vehicle in the woods, according to the Braintree Police Department.

At least one person was killed in the violent crash, police said.

Video from the scene showed debris scattered all over the roadway and state police detectives taking photographs at the scene.

Granite Street near Town Street was closed for several hours while officials conducted an investigation.

Students and staff were urged to leave themselves extra time to get to school.

The cause of the crash is not yet clear.

Granite Street by Town Street is closed due to a crash involving a fatality. Braintree High School students can access the school via Franklin or the entrances on Town St. We will update when the road reopens. pic.twitter.com/8uZiVDkZLI — Braintree Police Department (@BraintreePolice) January 22, 2020

Braintree police have informed us of an accident on Granite Street that may affect arrival at BHS – buses have been notified, and students and staff may want to leave themselves more time getting in today. — BraintreeHigh (@BraintreeHigh) January 22, 2020

