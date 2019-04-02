Authorities investigating fatal crash on Route 3 in Duxbury

DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a violent car crash on Route 3 in Duxbury that left one person dead on Tuesday, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a single-car crash on the northbound side of the highway between exits 10 and 11 found a mangled sedan, bent pieces of guardrail, and debris scattered all over the ground, according to the Duxbury Fire Department.

The driver, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead.

Motorists are being urged to avoid the area as law enforcement officials work at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7News for updates online and on-air.

