Authorities investigating fatal hit-and-run in Brockton

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a fatal hit-and-run that occurred Tuesday evening in Brockton.

Officers were called to the scene near 259 Pleasant Street around 7:15 p.m. and remained there hours later combing through the area for evidence.

“People driving by, nobody did anything. People just kept driving through, I don’t know if they were looking on their phones or whatever they do when they drive, but no one took the courtesy to look over and be like that is somebody who needs help,” a witness said. “I stopped I called the police, I called the paramedics. I had to do something.”

No details on the victim nor a possible suspect have been released.