WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - The Middlesex District Attorney’s Office and Woburn Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash.

Emergency crews were called to the scene on Montvale Avenue Thursday night and say the driver responsible for the crash fled the scene.

The car that is believed to have been involved was located a short time later.

No further information has been released.

