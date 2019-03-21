Authorities investigating fatal Merrimack, NH fire

MERRIMACK, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a fire in Merrimack, New Hampshire that left one man dead.

Firefighters responding to a reported structure on Riverside Drive about 8:33 a.m. Thursday pulled a man from the burning home, according to the Merrimack Fire Department. The man, whose name was not released, was taken to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday.

No additional information was immediately available.

