Authorities investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in Dalton, NH

DALTON, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in Dalton, New Hampshire on Wednesday.

A man, whose name was not released, was shot and killed during an altercation with a state police trooper, according to a release issued by Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald.

The trooper was also shot and later transported to a hospital where he is currently in stable condition.

An investigation remains ongoing.

