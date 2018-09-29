Authorities investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in Epping, NH

EPPING, N.H. (WHDH) - The New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office and New Hampshire state police are investigating a fatal police-involved shooting in Epping on Saturday.

The incident, which occurred near the area of Exit 6 on Route 101, left one male dead, according to New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon MacDonald’s Office.

No police officers were injured.

No additional information was immediately available.

