Authorities investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in Meredith, NH

MEREDITH, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left one man dead in Meredith, New Hampshire on Sunday.

David Donovan, 35, was shot by a Meredith police officer and died as a result of his injuries after being transported to Lakes Regional General Hospital, according to Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald.

An autopsy for Donovan is scheduled for Monday.

Three other people reportedly suffered injuries at the scene prior to police arrival.

One of those injured, an adult male, was transported for medical treatment and remains hospitalized in stable condition.

No officers were physically injured and there is no threat to the public, MacDonald said.

The name of the officer involved in the shooting is being withheld pending the conclusion of a formal interview.

An investigation remains ongoing.

