NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Nashua, New Hampshire on Sunday night that left a man dead, officials said.

Members of Attorney General John M. Formella’s Office are responding to a report of an officer-involved shooting incident that occurred in south Nashua, New Hampshire.

A man was fatally wounded and no officers have been physically injured, according to Formella’s Office.

At this time, it appears all involved parties have been identified, and there is currently no known threat to the public.

The exact circumstances surrounding this incident remain under active investigation.

