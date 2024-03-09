ROCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella announced Friday that members of the Attorney General’s Office are responding to a reported officer-involved shooting that occurred in a wooded area off Gooseberry Circle in Rochester, New Hampshire.

A man was fatally wounded. No officers have been physically injured.

At this time, it appears all involved parties have been identified, and there is currently no known threat to the public.

The exact circumstances surrounding this incident remain under active investigation.

