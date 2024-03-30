CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a pedestrian crash in Chelsea on Friday night that left a person dead, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported pedestrian crash on Second Street around 7 p.m. rendered aid to a female on the sidewalk in the area of 240 Second St., according to Chelsea Police Chief Keith E. Houghton.

The woman succumbed to her injuries. Her name has not been released.

The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

No additional information was immediately available.

