WAKEFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - The Middlesex County District Attorney is investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a car in Wakefield Wednesday night.
Emergency crews were called to the scene on Main Street and a 60-year-old woman was pronounced dead.
The driver did appear to stop. No charges have been filed at this time.
No further details were released.
This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.
(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)