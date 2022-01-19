WAKEFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - The Middlesex County District Attorney is investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a car in Wakefield Wednesday night.

Emergency crews were called to the scene on Main Street and a 60-year-old woman was pronounced dead.

The driver did appear to stop. No charges have been filed at this time.

No further details were released.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)