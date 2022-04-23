PEMBROKE, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after one person died in a rollover crash on Route 3 in Pembroke early Saturday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash on the southbound side of the highway near Exit 27 around 2:30 a.m. found a 54-year-old Plymouth woman dead at the scene, according to a release issued by state police.

A preliminary investigation indicates that a 2019 Mercedes SUV and a Honda Ridgeline were both going south when they sideswiped each other. The Mercedes then rolled over and the driver was ejected.

The driver of the Honda, a 42-year-old man from Oak Bluffs, was not injured.

The crash caused officials to temporarily shut down part of the highway. All lanes have since been reopened.

No further details have been released.

