BARNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after one person died in a rollover crash on Cape Cod early Saturday morning, authorities said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash on South Main Street in Barnstable’s Centerville village shortly after 1:30 a.m. used hydraulic tools to extricate one person from an overturned vehicle that had gone off the road, according to the Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills Fire Department.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fire officials say the driver struck multiple utility poles before their vehicle rolled over.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

