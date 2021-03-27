CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities launched an investigation into a fatal shooting in Cambridge early Saturday morning.

Officers responding to a 911 call from a passerby who reported finding a man unconscious outside his vehicle on Pemberton Street around 12:40 a.m. found a 19-year-old Cambridge man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds in the area of the Rindge baseball field and the basketball courts, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Cambridge Police Commission Branville Bard said.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was transported to Mount Vernon Hospital, where he later died.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Cambridge police at 617-349-3300.

Those who wish to provide information anonymously may dial the Cambridge Police Anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 617-349-3359 and leave a message.

Anonymous tips may also be sent via the Cambridge Police MyPD mobile app or via text message to 847411. Begin the text with TIP650 and then type a message.

To send anonymous tips via email, visit www.CambridgePolice.org/Tips.

