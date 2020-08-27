BOSTON (WHDH) - Authorities have launched an investigation into a fatal shooting in Dorchester late Wednesday night.

Officers responding to a report of a person shot in the area of 336 Adams St. around 10:45 p.m. found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to Boston police.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was transported to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to call Boston police homicide detectives at 617-343-4470.

