Authorities investigating fatal shooting in Lynn

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - The fatal shooting of a 29-year-old man in Lynn Wednesday night has prompted a homicide investigation.

Officers responding to the area of 43 Elm St. just before 11 p.m. found a Lynn man lying in the street with a gunshot wound, a spokesperson for the Essex District Attorney’s Office said.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

State police with the Essex District Attorney’s Office, along with Lynn police, are investigating.

No arrests have been made.

