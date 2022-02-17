METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have launched an investigation into a fatal shooting in Methuen on Thursday morning.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the area of Kimball Road just before 5:30 a.m. found a male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to the Essex District Attorney’s Office.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was transported to Lawrence General Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Investigators believe this is not a random act of violence and that there is no ongoing threat to public safety, the DA’s office said.

There have been no arrests made in connection with the incident.

No additional information was immediately available.

