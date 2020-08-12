NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities launched a homicide investigation following a fatal shooting in New Bedford on Tuesday night.

Emergency crews responding to reports of a shooting in the area of 139 Dartmouth St. around 9:50 p.m. found Ausarmaat Rahotep, 41, of New Bedford, outside a home suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

He was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 10:16 p.m.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner plans to conduct an autopsy.

No additional information has been released.

