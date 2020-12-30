Authorities investigating fatal shooting of 18-year-old in Malden

MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a shooting that left an 18-year-old dead in Malden on Tuesday.

Officers responding to a reported shooting on Bowdoin Street around 7 p.m. found a young man suffering from gunshot wounds, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Malden Police Chief Kevin Molis said.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was transported to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

No additional information was immediately available.

