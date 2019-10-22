Authorities investigating fatal stabbing of young woman in Framingham

FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities launched an investigation into the fatal stabbing of a young woman in Framingham.

Officers conducting a well-being check at a home on Interfaith Terrace around 5:30 p.m. Monday found a woman in her 20s suffering from apparent stab wounds, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan’s office.

The woman, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made at this time.

The Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the DA’s Office and Framingham police are investigating.

