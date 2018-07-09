Authorities investigating fatal Stow motorcycle crash

STOW, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash in Stow Saturday night.

Stow police officers responding to a reported motorcycle accident at the intersection of West Acton and South Acton roads about 11 p.m. found a 25-year-old Gronton man who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a press release issued Monday by Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan’s Office.

The victim’s name has not been released.

His motorcycle was found 20 feet off the road over a dirt and rock embankment.

The cause of the crash is being investigated by Stow police and troopers assigned to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)