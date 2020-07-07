Authorities investigating fatal Wrentham motorcycle crash

WRENTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash in Wrentham Tuesday afternoon.

Wrentham police officers responded to a reported motorcycle accident on West Street about 2 p.m., according to the officer of the Norfolk County District Attorney.

The victim’s name has not been released.

The cause of the crash is being investigated by Wrentham police and the DA’s office.

