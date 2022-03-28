BOSTON (WHDH) – The Suffolk District Attorney’s Office and federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration are leading an investigation into a parking garage collapse in Boston that claimed the life of a construction worker over the weekend.

The Government Center garage was in the process of being demolished when a portion of it collapsed on Saturday evening. Peter Monsini, 51, was killed in the collapse, which dropped a crane nine stories near the Haymarket MBTA station.

Surveillance video showed a massive cloud of dust billow into the air moments after 25 tons of debris crashed to the ground.

Officials said Monsini was operating a piece of machinery when the structure collapsed. A Boston police report shows he died of blunt force trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A statement was released on behalf of his family, which read:

“We are in shock and trying to process the loss of Peter. He was a loving son, brother, father, uncle and friend. He was full of life, passionate, thoughtful, and will be missed deeply by his family and partner Alicia. We want to thank the Boston Police, Fire and EMS and all responders who came to Peter’s aid. We also want to thank Operating Engineers Local 4 as well as our neighbors, friends and well-wishers near and far for the kind words we have received. As we begin to come to grips with our loss, we respectfully request privacy and peace at this time.”

Monsini’s union, the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 4, said in a statement, “We are devastated by the loss and our thoughts and prayers are with the family.”

“I do think that it will be important that this site be tread on lightly as people do the work of investigating what happened,” said Governor Charlie Baker.

Mayor Michelle Wu confirmed that work has been suspended at the constriction site until further notice.

Rail service on downtown stretches of the Green and Orange Line will be offline for the foreseeable future as engineers wait to inspect the subway tunnels that run under the collapse site.

