BOSTON (WHDH) - The Suffolk District Attorney’s Office and federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration are leading an investigation into a parking garage collapse in Boston that claimed the life of a construction worker over the weekend.

The Government Center garage was in the process of being demolished when a portion of it collapsed on Saturday evening. Peter Monsini, 51, was killed in the collapse, which dropped a crane nine stories near the Haymarket MBTA station.

Surveillance video showed a massive cloud of dust billow into the air moments after 25 tons of debris crashed to the ground.

Officials said Monsini was operating a piece of machinery when the structure collapsed. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Monsini’s union, the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 4, said in a statement, “We are devastated by the loss and our thoughts and prayers are with the family.”

Mayor Michelle Wu confirmed that work has been suspended at the constriction site until further notice.

Rail service on downtown stretches of the Green and Orange Line will be offline for the foreseeable future as engineers wait to inspect the subway tunnels that run under the collapse site.

