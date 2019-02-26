Authorities investigating hoax phone call that triggered large police response in Revere

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - State troopers and police officers who participated in a desperate search for a potential kidnapping victim in Revere Tuesday night later determined the call was a hoax, officials said.

Revere police received a call from a trooper at the state police barracks in Revere about 5:48 p.m. who said they were on the phone with a woman who was communicating by pressing “1” or “2” and said she was in the trunk of a green Honda SUV, according to state police.

The apparent victim also claimed that she was 17 and the woman driving the vehicle was holding her against her will.

After determining that the phone being used to make the call was in the area of Route 1 north in the Revere-Saugus area, all available state cruisers responded to the area along with the department’s MSP Air Wing helicopter.

Eventually, the phone was tracked to Parkside Place at the Overlook Ridge apartment community.

At about 6:15 p.m., cruisers used a siren to signal the alleged victim at the complex and she claimed she could hear them.

The call disconnected about two minutes later.

Investigators soon learned the same Trackphone number had been used twice in recent days for hoax calls in Malden and Revere.

Troopers and officers then spoke with residents of an address possibly connected with the phone and determined the occupants knew nothing about the phone, the caller, or the alleged incident.

The State Police Watch Center is investigating the two numbers affiliated with the Trackphone determined it had been used for nearly 20 recent hoax calls. In some of the calls, kids could reportedly be heard in the background laughing.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

