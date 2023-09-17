LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating the death of an infant in Lawrence, officials said.

State police detectives assigned to the Essex District Attorney’s Office and Lawrence police are investigating after an infant was brought to Holy Family Hospital Friday evening and was later declared dead, according to a spokesperson for the district attorney’s Office.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is working to determine the cause of death.

No additional information was immediately available.

