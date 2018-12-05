Authorities investigating ‘intentionally set’ fire involving Brockton mayor’s city-owned vehicle

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after the city-owned vehicle of Brockton Mayor Bill Carpenter was “intentionally” set ablaze over the weekend, officials said.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal was called in on Saturday to investigate a fire involving Carpenter’s 2015 Ford Explorer that occurred on Pearl Street — just outside the mayor’s home.

Carpenter wasn’t at home at the time.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office determined the fire self-extinguished and the vehicle suffered only minor damage.

No one called the fire department and the fire was discovered in the daylight hours on Saturday, leaving officials to speculate that it was set sometime overnight on Friday.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the State Fire Marshal’s Arson Hotline at 1-800-682-9229.

