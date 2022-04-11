LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have launched an investigation after a 20-year-old man was fatally shot in Lynn early Sunday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the area of 50 Goodridge Street shortly before 1 a.m. found a person suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to the Essex District Attorney’s Office.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were no additional details immediately available.

State troopers assigned to the DA’s office are assisting Lynn police with the investigation.

