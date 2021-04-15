Authorities investigating motorcycle crash that left Mass. man dead

BELCHERTOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Belchertown on Wednesday night, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of crash on the eastbound side of Amherst Road around 8 p.m. found a motorcyclist who had slammed into the guardrail, according to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office.

The victim, 37-year-old Jason Zolendziewski, of Belchertown, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is working to determine Zolendziewski’s cause of death.​

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.

State troopers assigned to the district attorney’s office are assisting local police with the investigation.

