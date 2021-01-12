WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities launched an investigation into a multi-car crash that led to the temporary closure of Interstate 93 southbound in Wilmington Tuesday morning.
The crash happened in the area of the exit 40 off-ramp, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation spokesperson.
Both the highway and the ramp have since reopened.
No additional information has been released.
Update – crash cleared in Wilmington, I-93 SB at Ex 40. Ramp reopened.
— Jacquelyn Goddard (@JacqueGoddard) January 12, 2021
Now: Wilmington, I-93 SB at Ex 40 off ramp is closed due to several vehicle crash. All emergency personnel on scene.
— Jacquelyn Goddard (@JacqueGoddard) January 12, 2021
