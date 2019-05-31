Authorities investigating murder in Lexington after woman found dead in vehicle

LEXINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A murder investigation is underway in Lexington after a woman was found dead Thursday in a vehicle, officials say.

Officers responding to the area of Worthen Road and Waltham Street about 12:30 a.m. for reports of a woman found unresponsive in her vehicle located Shen Cai, 49, of Lexington, in a white Honda CRV, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan.

Cai was pronounced dead on scene, and investigators observed some suspicious trauma to the body at the scene.

An autopsy was performed, and it was determined she sustained blunt trauma. The manner of death was a homicide.

Investigators learned the victim was reportedly last seen by her husband and friends on the evening of May 28.

On May 29, the victim’s friends became worried after Cai had missed two scheduled appointments, and because the victim had previously reported to them that she had concerns about her safety, officials say.

After looking for her for several hours they located her in the vehicle on Worthen Road and contacted police.

The homicide does not appear to be a random act, and there are no concerns for the community.

An investigation is ongoing.

