Authorities investigating murder of man forced into vehicle, later found dead in Lynn

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating the murder of a 47-year-old man in Lynn late Wednesday night, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported robbery at 700 Washington St. around 9:20 p.m. determined that several suspects had approached the victim outside his home and forced him into their motor vehicle before returning to his home to rob it, according to the Essex District Attorney’s Office.

The victim was found dead around 6 a.m. this morning at the corner of Essex and Baldwin streets.

His name has not been released.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)