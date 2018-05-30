Authorities investigating NH toddler’s death arrest parents on drug charges

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities investigating the death of a toddler in New Hampshire arrested a Manchester couple after they found an array of drugs inside their apartment, officials said.

Detectives searched the Hevey Street home of Joshua Garvey, 31, and Christen Gelinas, 33, last week as part of an investigation into the death of their 20-month-old boy.

The boy was rushed to Catholic Medical Center on May 25 after ingesting an “unknown substance from a found baggie,” according to court documents. He later died at the hospital.

Authorities later seized 28 grams of heroin, 12 grams of cocaine, 15 grams of crack cocaine and three Suboxone strips from the couple’s home, which have an estimated street value of over $5,400, according to police.

Police say they were both taken into custody Tuesday night in Windham. They were each arraigned Wednesday in Hillsborough County Superior Court on four counts of possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute and ordered held on $200,000 bail.

Gelinas and Garvey have not been charged in connection with the toddler’s death. Manchester police and the Hillsborough County Attorney’s Office are investigating.

