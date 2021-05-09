Authorities investigating Norton crash that left motorcyclist dead

NORTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a crash in Norton on Saturday that left a motorcyclist dead, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash at the intersection of Maple Street and John Scott Boulevard around 9 p.m., directed by witnesses, found a motorcycle that had crashed into a guard rail adjacent to the railroad tracks. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, according to fire officials.

Police have not released the name of the motorcyclist pending notification of next of kin.

No additional details were immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)