Authorities investigating ‘officer-involved incident’ in Ossipee, NH

OSSIPEE, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities have launched an investigation into an “officer-involved incident” in Ossipee, New Hampshire.

Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald, New Hampshire State Police Colonel Christopher J. Wagner, and Ossipee Police Chief Joseph Duchesne announced the response Thursday night in a joint release.

The incident does involve another, unnamed individual.

No officers were injured.

There is currently no threat to the public, officials say,

No additional information was immediately available.

