Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting at West Springfield motel

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting at a motel in West Springfield on Friday.

Troopers were conducting an operation at the Express Inn when the subject of the operation was wounded after a weapon or weapons were discharged, according to the Massachusetts State Police.

Preliminary information indicates no troopers were injured.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)