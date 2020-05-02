Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting in Braintree

BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - The Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred outside a Braintree retirement complex Saturday and left one person hospitalized, officials said.

Braintree police officers responding to reports of an armed man outside the Grove Manor Estates at 5:30 p.m. opened fire and struck the suspect, identified only as a man in his 50s, according to the District Attorney’s office.

Glenn Longobardi, who was working up the street, said he heard the shots.

“I knew it was gunshots and I knew it was something serious,” Longobardi said. “I don’t know what happened but it wasn’t something good.”

Officials said the suspect was taken to the hospital.

No other information was immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)