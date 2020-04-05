CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting incident in Concord, New Hampshire, officials said.

The man who was shot was taken to a nearby hospital, according to a statement issued by Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald.

No officers were injured and there is no threat to the public.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)